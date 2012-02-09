Dr. Richard William Pyne, M.V.B., M.R.C.V.S., of Fallbrook, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2012 at the age of 66 following his valiant fight against cancer. He was a loving husband to his wife Patricia and proud father to Brett, Tiffany and Nicole.
He was born in Dublin, Ireland on Nov. 10, 1945, the son of Michael and Catherine Pyne. He grew up in Kildare Town in the County of Kildare, Ireland and graduated from high school from St. Joseph’s Academy in Kildare. He was immediately accepted into the Royal Veterinary College of Ireland at University College Dublin in the fall of 1963, graduating in 1968 as a member of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons.
From 1968 to 1972, he practiced veterinary medicine in Ireland. In 1972, he passed the California State Board examinations in veterinary medicine at U.C. Davis. He moved to California from Ireland later that year and began practicing in the city of Monrovia. He was the first graduate from University College Dublin Veterinary College to practice in California.
Dr. Pyne began practicing at the Fallbrook Veterinary Hospital, and built up a successful practice, attracting a loyal client base from across the San Diego region over the past 19 years. He made Fallbrook Veterinary Hospital widely known due to his exceptional diagnostic and surgical skills, Irish accent, humor, charm, and compassion for sick animals. He always said he wanted to be a country doctor and that is what he became. He was known simply as “The Doc” to most of his clients. He was “Liam” to his friends and family.
He excelled in taking care of badly injured animals. He was humble and generous, and he treated everybody with dignity, never turning away a sick animal whose owner lacked the ability to pay. Back in the late 1980s he was featured on Los Angeles television stations for his treatment of an injured dog that had been tied to a railway track and hit by a train. The dog was found by locals and taken to him for emergency care. Lacking the resources to pay the care, the rescuers turned to local television stations for help. Thousands of dollars poured in. The dog survived and Dr. Pyne donated all of the contributions.
Dr. Pyne was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Catherine Pyne. He is survived by his wife Patricia and children Brett and Tiffany of Fallbrook and Nicole of Portland, Ore.; his three siblings, Tom (Monica) of Brookfield, Wis.; Paraic, of Blarney Village, Ireland; sister Ita McGill (Garan) and three nieces, Grainne, Fionnuala and Orla, of Letchworth, Herfordshire, England.
He leaves behind a very loyal staff at Fallbrook Veterinary Hospital: Nicole, Denise, Jill, Mike, Ubaldo, Alexis, and longtime business colleague and friend, Dr. Nabil Nasre, and an especially close personal friend, Nancy Makowski. He will be particularly missed by his many “two-legged” and “four-legged” friends.
The family would like to thank his doctors, nurses and other caregivers at The Moores Cancer Center at UCSD’s Thornton Hospital in La Jolla for their expert and compassionate care over the past year.
Dr. Pyne’s funeral services will be held at St. Peter’s Community Catholic Church, 450 South Stage Coach Lane, Fallbrook, Calif. on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2012 with the celebration of the Funeral Mass at 1 p.m. followed by the Rite of Committal and interment at the Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary, P.O. Box 159, Fallbrook, CA 92088.
I am so saddened to hear about Dr. Pyne. He was the best vet I have ever had and he was so kind and generous and compassionate with my pets. Two of my dogs had to be put down due to age and Dr. Pyne was wonderful. He and his staff also gave some intensive care to one of my dogs after he was hit by a car that I believe added years to my dog’s life. He was also a friend; he was invited to my wedding in September 2007. It is a very sad thing that Dr. Pyne has died and I no longer live in Fallbrook to attend his services.
Catherine
All Dogs Go To Heaven,,,and this Gentle Gentleman will be there for them. He cared for our "family members" for many years..
Dr Pyne was one of our first friends here in Fallbrook.
What a wonderful being he was to all man kind.
He did so so much for people and their animals.
Dr Richard Pyne you are loved by all that you came in contact with and we all are sorry you left us too soon. We know that all the animals you could not save or just passed on cause it was their time, are now in heaven waiting for you to cross the Rainbow Bridge to greet you will licks, happy tails and love. My Friend you are in a place where there is no pain, rest in peace. Thank you for sharing your life with us. We are blessed to have you in our hearts forever. oxo 🙂
Although I live out of state in Arkansas and never met Dr. Pyne personally, he was very helpful to me regarding my dogs on several occasions either by phone or e-mail. I knew of him through a mutual friend who had told me of his expertise in veterinary care. My deepest sympathy is extended to his family and friends.
We are so sorry to hear about Dr. Pyne. He has been not only our pets’ best friend and an incredible veterinarian, but we also considered him a friend. We have been taking all our pets to him since he began his practice. At one time, we had 6 dogs that "adopted" us (strays that were "not in good shape") Dr. Pyne treated each one and they lived long and healthy lives. He will be missed.
He was a wonderful doctor and exceptional person. He will be greatly missed.
Dr.Pyne you were the best Vet our pets ever had, when Abbey (our dog) was very ill you have not given up on her, and found out she was diabetic. she is a lot better and no one can ever replace you.
You heal from the heart and that is what makes you special…..Our family will miss you,,,,
Edward,Diana,(Abbey and Sherbert) will miss you……
Dr. Pyne was the only medical person on my speed dial. I trusted him, respected him and will miss him. He seemed to know me and my dogs when ever I went in; Rest in Peace Doctor.
Liam, I’m going to miss you, every day , all the time. You were the best frend I could have ever asked for. I was lucky, not many had a friend such as you. You were one in a million and you will live on in my heart forever, Love, your friends Nancy and John
So long Dr. Pyne. We love you and will miss you terribly. What a great man and what a great loss to our little community.
Dr. Pyne was a brilliant man, an outstanding diagnostician, but more important still, a great friend. He was the consummate ‘Good Samaritan’ to all — to both the deserving and to the undeserving as well. Thank you Liam, always, for your humor, compassion and generosity to one and all. Requiesce in pace.
Doc,
May the road rise to meet you,
May the wind be always at your back.
May the sun shine warm upon your face,
The rains fall soft upon your fields.
May green be the grass you walk on,
May blue be the skies above you,
May pure be the joys that surround you,
May true be the hearts that love you.
And until we meet again,
May God hold you in the palm of his hand.
Amen.
Rest in Peace Liam.
There will be countless animals you helped waiting to escort you over the Rainbow Bridge.
I will miss the good advice on corgis and the emails we shared on the cancer experience which you lived through with humor and dignity.
Dia Leat
Beth & Richard
Quidditch & Fiona
Deepest sympathy to all who loved Liam and there are many. I wish we had known this man in life, it would have been an honour. We will meet at the Rainbow Bridge for sure. Our hearts go out to Liam’s family and friends. Tears are being shed today in Nova Scotia, Canada for this dear man.
When I entered Fallbrook Vet’s office it was always with confindence, trust a a good chat with a long time friend. To say I will miss him his an undertatement.
God speed Dr. Pyne and thank you for your caring and friendship.
Dr. Pyne was super cool, and i praise him for his good advice and care when my Beagle Dog Barney was ill last fall..and i blame him for doing the same for for my rotten cat "Butters."
He was a great man. Just last Thurs. I recommended him to someone whom i met while walking in the nature preserve. He was a bright light in this dusty town and i miss him already.
Robert young
A life that actually mattered. Too few accomplish that. A true animal lover…
A wonderful man, he will be missed by many.
I can only reiterate all of the kind comments that have already been made about Dr. Pyne. Today is 23 Feb, and I just learned of his passing from another of his satisfied clients. He was the BEST vet I have known in my life, and he cared for two of my 4-legged family members over the past 15 or so years. I don’t think I will ever be able to find a vet as highly qualified and as caring as Dr. Pyne! Rest in peace, Friend!
We knew Dr. Pyne from his Monrovia days, back in the 1970s and he was our vet until his move to Fallbrook (we still live in the San Gabriel Valley). Very conscientious vet to our dogs and we still kept in touch via Christmas cards and our mutual friend, Nancy Makowski.
So sorry to hear of his passing. Happy trails, Dr., until we meet again.
Dr. Pyne was the only vet in Fallbrook that was well educated. I loved taking animals to see him, not just to hear the Irish Broge, but to hear the real truth about my canines or felines. He did so much for all of his patients and their owners. I am so glad to have
known him and I will think of him often. My blessings to all of his family.
Thank you everybody for the touching stories and tributes to my brother Liam. We appreciate reading your comments. It is heartening to know that his skill as a diagnotician and as a surgeon are so appreciated. Thank you all
Tom Pyne, Brookfield, WI
April 14, 2012
Liam, still cannot believe you are gone, you are missed so much. I visit your gravesite and find such peace. I feel your presence and it comforts me. You were my closest friend in my entire life and you were John’s too. You were that ‘one in a million’ . Will love you forever, and, I know, I’ll see you again one day. Rest in peace my friend. Nancy Makowski
Just learned of Dr. Pyne’s passing and so sad now. He always took the very best care of our four-legged family members…and guided one to a miraculous recovery after a rattlesnake bite. I met my husband–a tech for Dr. Pyne–at his Fallbrook office. He also graciously served as a groomsman in our wedding… Very, very sad that we missed seeing him in recent years and that we did not know about his passing until now. Thank you, Dr. Pyne, for all you
did for my family.
I returned to Fallbrook for a visit this week after being away for 7 years. I was so sorry to hear of Dr Pyne’s passing. He took care of my 4 legged family, and held my hand when I had to put my German Shepard down. Surely St. Francis has his best right hand man now. I know this is late, but God bless his family and RIP.
Dr. Pyne was the first Veterinarian I worked for when he was in Monrovia, CA. Thanks to him, I still work in the animal medical field twenty five years later. Thanks for the memories!