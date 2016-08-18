Dr. Roger Charles Breslau died at his home in Fallbrook, Calif. on August 9, 2016 at the age of 84. Roger was born on July 14, 1932 in Bronx, New York, to Ruth and Harry Breslau.

He was an honor student and varsity basketball player at the Bronx High School of Science, class of 1950. He graduated with honors from Columbia University in New York, and then enrolled at Cornell University Medical School, graduating first in his class, earning his M.D. and his commission as a First Lieutenant in the Reserve Medical Corps in 1957.

He began his residency at the University of Rochester Medical Center, taking a two-year break to go on active duty as a surgeon with the Strategic Air Command Hospital at Turner Air Force Base, Georgia.

Roger then served as Chief of Vascular Surgery at Wilford Hall Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, and next as Chief of Thoracic and Vascular Surgery, as well as Flight Surgeon Advisor to the 56th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, Yokota Air Force Base, Japan.

In 1971, Roger was appointed as Commander of the 655th Tactical Hospital, Tachikawa Air Base, Japan. That year, he was injured during a C-130 aerial reconnaissance mission in Southeast Asia, and was honorably discharged at the rank of Colonel, in 1972.

Following his retirement from the U.S. Air Force, Roger entered private practice as a cardio-thoracic and vascular surgeon in Downey, Calif., where he led a distinguished career for many years. He was a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, the Society for Clinical Vascular Surgery and other professional organizations.

Roger and his wife Betty later moved to Fallbrook, where he was an active advocate for many animal rights and veterans organizations and a highly respected member of the community.

Roger Breslau loved his family, his country and his animals.

He and Betty traveled widely, making friends around the world. He was a generous caregiver to many, and a dedicated and skilled provider of medical advice and care to all who sought his help.

Roger is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Betty Zane; his children, Craig and Karen Breslau; his grandchildren, Brianna, Ben and Sarah; and his great-grandson Logan Zane.

A service with full military honors will be held at Miramar National Cemetery at a future date. Inquiries can be directed to Karen Breslau at [email protected].