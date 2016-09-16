Edward Allen Blank, cherished husband, beloved father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at his home on August 28, 2016. He was born March 1, 1932, in Ravenna, Ohio, to Carl Kenneth Blank and Mildred Swartout Blank.

He graduated from Ravenna High School in 1950, a four year letterman, earning a football scholarship to Kent State University. He loved and excelled at all sports, especially baseball, and in his later years, at golf.

After serving in the Navy Reserves, he came to California in the early 60s, and he was employed at American Aviation, Northrup, and Rockwell, during the height of the aerospace program. He drove the first space shuttle on closed highways overnight from San Diego to Vandenburg initiating its journey (to be launched) into space.

Ed referred to himself as “an ol’ Buckeye Boy,” and was known for his wit and dry humor.

Ed is survived by his wife Doreen, and two children from a previous marriage, Kevin Blank and Michele Swanson and grandchildren, Jake and Haley Swanson; a sister-in-law Eleanor Blank of Ravenna, and nephews and nieces.

Services will be held Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Fallbrook. Interment will be at 1 p.m. on Sept. 19 at the Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery. Donations may be made to Hospice of the North Coast or to a charity of your choice.

Berry-Bell and Hall Mortuary is handling arrangements.