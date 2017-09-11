Elisabeth Mae Benson Eichenauer, who went by Lisa and Betsy to friends and family, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2017 after a short illness. She was surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born February 4, 1950 in Orange, Calif., to Jim and Gail Benson. She spent most of her childhood in the Fallbrook-Bonsall area of San Diego County. Lisa attended Fallbrook High School and the University of Arizona, where she received a bachelor of fine arts degree.

Lisa was a talented painter, illustrator, and designer with a penchant for the clever. She and her ingenious creations always brought a smile to our faces. She enjoyed the last 20 years dreaming up new projects of all shapes, sizes, and vibrant colors from her home studio, the “Pacific Coast Hideaway” in Huntington Beach. Locals came to know her one-of-a-kind creative line: the “12th Street Design Studio”.

Lisa and her loving husband of 45 years, Eric, raised three children, Kirsten (Ryan), Lauren, and Phillip. They were also blessed with grandchildren, Owen and Emma. Lisa is also survived by two sisters, Kathy (Steve) and Ginna, and her niece Emily.

Lisa and Eric loved living “at the beach” and ever-collaborating on their endless lists of projects. They often brought the family together at their home with offerings of custom games, themed prizes, generous libations, and Lisa’s very own guacamole.

We will all remember Lisa’s quick wit, spotless memory, crossword prowess, lovely smile, and fun-loving spirit! She lives on in her joyous creations, her nursery of plants, and our hearts.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, at St. Wilfrid’s Episcopal Church in Huntington Beach, with internment to follow at Pacific View Cemetery in Corona Del Mar.