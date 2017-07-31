Ethel Louise Hull, 87, of Fallbrook, Calif. formerly of Somerset, Penn. went to be with the Lord on June 25, 2017 at her home. Born April 11, 1930 in Somerset, she was the daughter of John Luther and Iva Natalie (Burkett) Emert.

Preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Paul and Clark Emert, she is survived by her husband of 61 1/2 years Charles W. Hull; sons Barry L. Hull and wife Cheryl of Dallas, Texas, and Kevin W. Hull and wife Yvonne of North Glendale, Calif.; grandchildren, Christi Hull and Joshua Hull and wife Heather; also sister and brother Jean Morris and Ray L. Emert and wife Dorothy all of Somerset and her aunt Martha Cramer of Berlin.

Ethel was a 1948 graduate of Somerset High School; she worked as a financial advisor and trustee; she was a member of First Christian Church in Fallbrook, and was a devoted Bible scholar and discussion leader and supervisor with Bible Study Fellowship for over 30 years.

Many lives have been changed due to her biblical teaching and her living example as a God-inspired Christian lady. The Hull family was greatly privileged to have this wonderful caring and concerned Christian lady in our lives.

The memorial service will be held on Aug. 5 at 11 a.m. at First Christian Church, 138 Fig St., Fallbrook. Pastor George Hoyt will officiate. A luncheon will be served after the service.