George A. (Tony) Weishaar died peacefully in his sleep on July 13, 2017. Born October 17, 1939 to George and Ruth Weishaar in Inglewood, Calif., he grew up there and enjoyed playing tennis for Inglewood High School. Tony graduated in 1957 and went to LA Trade Tech, where he graduated as a journeyman tile setter.

For a time he also sold life insurance for Prudential, but went back to tile setting, a skill he passed on to his boys. Tony continued in that work for over 40 years. He was very skilled, did beautiful artistic work, and worked for many famous people over the years.

Tony loved water sports and spent much of his leisure time boating, water skiing, and boat racing. He met his wife at the Colorado River.

Tony and Linda married July 15, 1963 and went on to have four sons. Sadly, he passed away just two days before his 54th wedding anniversary. He was quick to laugh at a good joke and always enjoyed spending time with his family.

Tony is survived by his wife, Linda; his sons and daughters-in-law, Bret & Lorna, Randy & Jennifer, Eric & Sherry, and Jeff & Melissa, as well as eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, JoAnn Labonski.

A Celebration of Life will be held Aug. 6 at 11 a.m. Cards or remembrances can be sent to Linda Weishaar at 978 La Rue Ave, Fallbrook 92028 or [email protected] .