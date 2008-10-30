Harold (Hal) Bradley went peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 21, 2008. He was born November 11, 1933, at the family farm near Calhoun, MO, the oldest of four children of Noel and Opal Bradley.

After his first marriage to Barbara Varner on June 17, 1953, Hal served in the US Army in Orleans, France, in 1955. He first obtained a BS in engineering from UCLA and an MS in engineering from USC in 1964.

He co-founded Applied Research, Inc. (ARI) and was appointed president and CEO in 1978. ARI was acquired by Wyle Laboratories in El Segundo, where Hal became a division vice president. In 1978, he married Marilyn Bertalan.

Hal was proud of his two holes-in-one at the Fallbrook Golf Course. He estimated that he backpacked more than 150 miles of the John Muir High Sierra Trail. Always a devoted father and grandfather, he planned yearly full-family campouts at various state and national parks.

Hal was an active member of his churches over the years, serving as Sunday school teacher, superintendent, deacon, elder and mission committee member. He has also been an active member of Bible Study Fellowship for the past 10 years.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Marilyn; daughters Sheryl, Marcia, and Janet; former wife Barbara; mother Opal, Clinton, MO; brothers Gary, Overland Park, KS, and Donnie, Independence, MO; sister Melva, Richmond, MO; Uncle Virgil (Efton), Clinton; 10 grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and steadfast friends.

A celebration of life will be held at Christ The King Lutheran Church, 1620 South Stage Coach Lane, Fallbrook, on Saturday, November 1, at 1 p.m.

The family requests that any memorials be donated to the American Cancer Society.