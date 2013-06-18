Hugo “Ray” Barragan

Hugo Raymond “Ray” Barragan died on June 5, 2013, at the age of 36. A memorial service will be held on June 22 at 2 p.m. at the church located at 26089 Girard St., Hemet, CA 92543.
Ray’s wife is expecting a baby in November, and they have four children.
Donations to help the Barragan Family pay for his final expenses can be sent to: Rachel Barragan (his mother), P.O. Box 482, Fallbrook, CA 92088.
Rachel Barragan is His Grandmother. That’s where this story begins. This career criminal was in and out of prison enough to know the difference. Chose not to.drugs,probation violations, criminal activity was his lifestyle. The cops did the Taxpayers a service. What took so long is anybody’s guess. This guy was the living dead anyway. The sheriff’s did not have anyway of knowiy that it wasn’t a potential hostage situation. They followed protocol. To the letter. Had his ROYAL heiness managed to obey verbal commands,he’d still qualify as above ground. At least another day. No tears here.