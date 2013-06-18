Hugo “Ray” Barragan

Hugo Raymond “Ray” Barragan died on June 5, 2013, at the age of 36. A memorial service will be held on June 22 at 2 p.m. at the church located at 26089 Girard St., Hemet, CA 92543.

Ray’s wife is expecting a baby in November, and they have four children.

Donations to help the Barragan Family pay for his final expenses can be sent to: Rachel Barragan (his mother), P.O. Box 482, Fallbrook, CA 92088.