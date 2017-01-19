



Jack Raymond Story passed away at home with loving family and friends at his bedside on Monday, January 2, 2017. He was born on July the fifth, 1934, in Fallbrook, Calif., the son of Clarence and Myrtis Story, owners of Fallbrook’s Story’s Dairy, and eldest brother of Clifford Story, Margaret Edmondson, and Phyllis Cauble. He was a lifetime resident of Fallbrook where he attended local elementary and high schools and competed in Gymkhana events.

Jack spent two years playing in an army band in South Carolina during 1956-57. While there, he met his sweetheart, Shirley Seyfer; they married in 1957. Upon completion of his military service, he returned to his beloved hometown and entered into an agriculture career growing and managing avocado and citrus trees. His day job was enjoyed mostly outdoors at Bartlett Farm Management yet he also freelanced in multiple areas of expertise.

He and Shirley raised three children in Fallbrook, Ray Story, Gayla Narike, and Lydia Knopf, and were always active in the Fallbrook United Methodist Church and community.

Jack’s avocation was music, both vocal and instrumental. He was a longtime director and member of Palomar Pacific Chapter of Barbershop Harmony Society, tenor in the 4 City 4 Barbershop Quartet, as well as director and member of the Fallbrook United Methodist church choir.

He played reed instruments in dance bands, community concert bands, and musical theater venues such as Fallbrook’s Mission Theater Playhouse. His main instrument was tenor saxophone. In addition to his love of music, he also enjoyed tennis, entrepreneurship (co-founder of The Fallbrook Tennis Club and The Grand Tradition), leadership service as former president of the Fallbrook Historical Society, writing personal music compositions, children’s literature, and most recently, offering his creativity through “A glimpse into the past” in the Village News.

He was adored by his family and will be sorely missed, however, our consolation rests in his sweet parting words, “See you in heaven!” (John 14:1-3; I Cor. 15:50-57)

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Myrtis Story, and his brother, Clifford Story. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Story; his children, Raymond Story (Danni), Gayla Narike (Randal), and Dr. Lydia Knopf (Greg); his sisters, Margaret Edmondson (Jack), and Phyllis Cauble (Terry); six doting grandchildren: Danielle and Shelby Narike, Geoffrey, Joshua, Jacob, and Jeremiah Knopf, and an uncle, Dorin (Dode) Martin, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In remembrance of Jack, please consider contributions to the Fallbrook United Methodist Church, Fallbrook Historical Society, or Palomar Pacific Chapter of Barbershop Harmony Society.