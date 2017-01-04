



Jack Raymond Story, 82, died January 2, 2017 at his home in Fallbrook. A viewing will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Berry-Bell & Hall Mortuary, 333 N. Vine St. A service will be held Monday, January 9 at 10 a.m. at Fallbrook United Methodist Church, 1844 Winterhaven Rd. with graveside service at 1 p.m. at the Masonic Cemetery, 1177 Santa Margarita Dr. An obituary will be published at a later date.