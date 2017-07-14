Our beloved and beautiful Matriarch, Jackalyn Sichi-Krzmarzick, 87, was called home to heaven on July 1, 2017. As she passed, due to a heart attack, Jackie was surrounded with love by her loving husband, Kris, and 28 family members. She had a heart of gold and a deep unconditional love for her blessed and very large family.

Jackie was born in Long Beach, Calif. on Dec. 23, 1929 to Kenneth and Evalou Walker. Her parents divorced when she was just 2 years old. Jackie was always a strong person with a survivor spirit. She was an excellent student and grew into a lovely young lady.

She met Gordon Sichi, in 1945, when they were introduced by a friend. Jackie was attending Hollywood High and Gordon was from Fairfax High. The two sweethearts were married on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1947. Jackie was warmly welcomed into Gordon’s Italian family, and learned a lot from Gordon’s mother, Rose Sichi.

Gordon began his 35 year banking career. Jackie became a skilled and resourceful homemaker for a number of years. The young, hard-working couple welcomed seven children (five boys and two girls) in 11 years. Starting in 1953, the family resided in two different homes in Woodland Hills. They became members of St. Mel Church.

In 1961, due to their large family, they moved into a much bigger home on Lubao Avenue. During the Christmas holidays, it became Candy Cane Lane. The kids loved their neighborhood and had a blessed childhood.

Jackie launched her second career in her late thirties, and headed back to school. She graduated magna cum laude from CSUN in June 1974, with a degree in history. Jackie then had a 20 year teaching career with LA Unified and loved it! She spent much of her time with second graders at Micheltorena School.

In 1994, Gordon and Jackie retired to Fallbrook, where they found paradise, spent 10 years together and made many new friends. Jackie became very active in Fallbrook Republican Women Club and the Fallbrook Branch of AAUW. She was co-president with Barbara Krzmarzick, 1999 to 2000; then president, from 2000 to 2001.

Jackie and Gordon enjoyed a lot of traveling before and during retirement. Favorite trips included numerous trips to Hawaii, cruises, and exploring Italy, where they met some of Gordon’s extended family in Tuscany. Gordon’s health slowly declined, and he passed away in December 2004.

Jackie’s good friend, Barbara Krzmarzick, passed away in 2006, after a long illness. Barbara’s husband, Kris, and Jackie became good friends, and eventually started dating. They fell in love and were married at St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Oceanside, on December 22, 2007. Kris and Jackie happily spent almost 10 married years together! Jackie’s children dearly treasured the beautiful and very classy couple that Kris and Jackie made.

Our precious Jackie is survived by her passionately devoted husband, Kris. She is also survived by six of her children and three of their spouses: Gordon (Suzie), Greg, Gaye, Mike, Mitch (Kathy), and Melanie (Mitch R). Nonni will be dearly missed by her 17 grandkids: Tom (Cindy), Cielo (Erin), Nathan (Suzi), Mike (Monique), Chris (Jisethe), Heather, Ryan (Melissa), Cory (Meggie), Haley, Gina (Koko), Shauna, Matt, Nikki (Steven), Joe, Ashley, Paige and Andy.

Nonni’s 16 adorable great-grandkids are: Ayla, Tenaya, Meison, Liliana, Nico, Katie, Sara, Jacilyn, Layla, Allie, Ben, Charlotte, Graham, Bella, Dezi, Lucci, with baby Wyatt on the way.

Jackie also leaves behind the rest of the treasured Krzmarzick family: David (Michelle), Tom (Joyce), Jennifer (Craig), and Eric (Yvonne), as well as the Krzmarzick grandchildren: Mikayla, Luke, Natalie (Chris), Tim, Avery, Bryn, Sean.

Jackie will be very missed by her brother-in-law, Floyd Sichi, and his large clan which includes seven Sichi nieces and nephews, (Julie, Steve, Joe, Gianna, Mary, John and Ann), and their spouses and children. Also, Jackie leaves behind the Castello family, and numerous loving and very special friends.

When Jackie arrived in heaven, she must have had a great homecoming and welcome from God, first husband Gordon, son Mark, son-in-law Bill Donovan, sister-in-law Evelyn Sichi, “sister” Dolores Castello, and many loved ones.

Catholic Rosary will be held on Thursday, July 13 at 7 p.m. at Berry-Bell & Hall Mortuary, 333 N. Vine Street, Fallbrook.

Funeral mass will take place on Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. at Saint Peter the Apostle Parish, 450 S. Stage Coach Lane, Fallbrook.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jackie’s honor can be made to Anacapa School in Santa Barbara, a junior high and high school, very near and dear to Jackie’s heart for over the past 35 years,