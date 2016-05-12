Jacqueline Anne Callan Edgerton passed away on May 4 at her home of 22 years in Fallbrook.

Jackie was known for her indomitable spirit, quickness of wit, boundless creativity and heartfelt laughter. Artist and volunteer, she devoted much of her time to the work of the Angel Society of Fallbrook.

Born in Ogden, Utah, in 1937, she was a denizen of the American West, having lived in Oklahoma, Texas, Oregon and California.

She is survived by her husband Bob; her children, Anne and Robert, daughter-in-law Claudia and grandchildren Callan, Cordelia and Rhys; brothers James Callan and Mike Callan, sister-in-law Joanne, and three nephews and a niece.

May her smile and spirit be one with the canyon breeze, and may we always be reminded of her laughter and outlook on life when we hear the coyotes call at sunset.