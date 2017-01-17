



Janice Avalene Dawes was born to Joe and Mary Wann in 1937 in Myrtle Springs, Texas. She passed away peacefully at home with family at her bedside on January 6, 2017 in Templeton, Calif. Along with her loving and giving nature, she will be best remembered for her faith and life-long commitment to her walk with Christ.

Janice grew up in Fallbrook, Calif., in San Diego County, where she went to school and met her husband of 61 years, Duane Dawes. Together, they enjoyed many adventures. Her greatest love was being with her three daughters and their children. There wasn’t an art or craft she didn’t master, from quilting, sewing, embroidery and leather tooling.

From Martha Hand, Mattel Toy’s senior sculptor, Janice took lessons. She sculpted and made molds for her own doll making. Although she sold some of her creations, she mostly gave them away as gifts to be enjoyed by her friends and family.

For those in wheel chairs at the Fresno Veterans Hospital, Janice knitted lap blankets and caps and made greeting cards for them to send to their loved ones.

Janice’s favorite activities were square dancing, clogging, tending to their ranch and traveling the world.

Having a strong sense of civic duty, she was involved with her community early in life becoming a Girls Scouts and Blue Bird leader. She was a member of the Fallbrook Hospital Auxiliary and was later a member of the board of directors of the Atascadero Wranglerettes and Rainbow for Girls.

Janice was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a life-long member of the Fallbrook Chapter of Eastern Star. She was also president of the Atascadero Doll Club. After surviving breast cancer, she became a strong supporter and volunteer for The Wellness Center, a support agency for people with cancer.

Janice is survived by her husband, Duane Dawes; siblings Shirley Calvert, Melt Wann and Randy Wann; three daughters Jeannie (Don) Schneider, Nancy (Russell) Garza, and Julie (Andy) Halverson; five grandchildren Danielle (Joey) DeChellis, Heather (Chris) Blagg, Marisa (Cody) Wykoff; Aaron Halverson and John Halverson; and four great-grandchildren Michael and Rafael DeChellis, Colton Wykoff and Sadie Blagg.

A celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. on January 21 at the First Baptist Church in Paso Robles.