There is one more angel. Jennifer Ann Olson, at age 48, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2016. She was born to the late Frank Olson and Diane Walkley on August 29, 1968.

She attended San Marino High School and went on to graduate from the USC School of Business Entrepreneur Program in 1990. Jennifer battled multiple sclerosis for over 20 years.

Jennifer rode horses twice weekly. She loved to garden and loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed art, music and movies. Her natural warm outgoing personality led her to making many friends in the wonderful community of Fallbrook, where she lived.

Jennifer was loved by many including her mother and step-father, Diane and Doug Walkley; her siblings, Laura (Andy) Bermudez and Bill (Karla) Olson; her niece and nephew, Rachel and Ryan Bermudez; as well as her grandmother, Mary Olson, paternal uncle Jim (Cathie) Olson, and maternal uncle Don Wilson (Milli Martinez), maternal aunt Helen Sharp, cousins Erik Olson, Kary D’Alessandro (Chris Quesada), Kim Sharp and Marcia Sharp, and her step-sisters Angela Walkley (Mitch Miyagawa) and Hilary (Joe) Calnan.

She leaves behind these loving relatives as well as many true friends. Her beloved dog Buttercup, at age seven, continues to miss her greatly.