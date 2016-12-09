John (Jack) Joseph Rock, Jr., age 86, passed away from Parkinson’s complications on November 28, 2016, in Fallbrook.

John was born February 11, 1930, in Los Angeles. He ran track for LA High School, competing at the state level. He served in the Navy as a signalman during the Korean conflict, served also as a Los Angeles City firefighter for 21 years, while also starting and running a successful school photography business with his wife.

He brought laughter to all and was known for his generosity. John is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sue; and by his children, John and Sharon.