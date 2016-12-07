



Jonathan Joel Forrester, 29, passed away last week. Born May 13, 1987, he had a sweet and gentle heart. He was a graduate of Fallbrook High School and attended UC Riverside for four years before illness caused him to quit school. He loved the outdoors and any sport involved with being in nature.

He was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, and uncle. He is survived by his parents, Mike and Pam; sisters Heather, Lisa, and Michelle, and brothers Stephen, David and Mark. Our hearts are broken. He left us too soon, but we are grateful that he is at peace.

The Rosary will be held next week at Berry-Bell & Hall, 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2016. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Parish, 450 S. Stage Coach Ln., Fallbrook at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 16.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to NAMI- National Alliance on Mental Illness, in his name, at http://ifundraise.nami.org – search for Forrester under Memorials.

Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers.