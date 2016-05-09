



Joseph Earl Machado of Fallbrook, Calif. went home to be with our Lord on May 2, 2016. Joseph, better known as Earl, was born on June 2, 1941 to Joseph Carlo and Frances Machado in Santa Monica, Calif. Earl graduated from St. John Vianney High School in Los Angeles, Calif. and attended Santa Monica College.

Earl married Kathleen Whalen on April 27, 1963 and they had six children together. Earl and Kathleen lived in Culver City before moving his family to Fallbrook in 1975. Earl worked for the Fallbrook Union School District for 33 years as elementary district mailman and head custodian at both Maie Ellis and William H. Frazier Elementary schools.

Earl was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He loved his family, fishing in Big Bear, Calif., watching all sports, coaching baseball and soccer, and gambling at his favorite casinos in California and Nevada. Earl was a descendent of Augustin Machado, one of the founders of Rancho La Ballona, which is now Culver City, Calif.

Earl is survived by his wife Kathleen; his sister Jeanie (Dennis) DeWyn; and his six children, daughter Teresa Machado-Dancy, granddaughter Madison of Fallbrook; son Joseph (Colleen) Machado, granddaughter, Sarah of Golden Valley, Ariz.; son James Machado (Carolina), grandson Julio of Panorama City, Calif.; daughter Mary Spurlin (David), grandson Cole, and granddaughter Lauren of Marina del Rey, Calif.; daughter Cristina Machado, grandson Cary Verdugo, and granddaughter Cara Verdugo of Fallbrook; and daughter Katie Machado (Seth) Rodde of Fallbrook and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A rosary will be held at Berry-Bell & Hall Mortuary on Thursday, May 12, 2016 at 7 p.m. and a viewing from 4 to 8 pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 13, 2016 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church and graveside services immediately following at the Masonic Cemetery in Fallbrook. Following graveside services there will be a celebration of Earl’s life at St. Peter’s Parish Hall.

The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at Temecula Valley Hospital and the many friends for all their love and prayers.