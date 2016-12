Kathryn Louise Bean, age 96, of Elkhart, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2016 at East Lake Terrace.

Kathryn was born on July 23, 1920 in Elkhart, the daughter of Peter and Mary (Sonante) Marino. She married Gaynor W. Bean in 1945 in Elkhart and lived there for many years, working as a beautician.

They had two children, daughter Pamela Weaver, and son James Bean. James passed away in 1973. Kathryn and Gaynor moved to San Diego, Calif. in 1972 to enjoy a healthier climate. They retired and later moved to Fallbrook. Because she enjoyed people, she volunteered at a local resale shop, and a library, she also became an avid bridge player. In 2014, she moved back to Elkhart to live with her daughter.

She is survived by her daughter, Pamela (Dennis) Weaver; two grandsons, Brock (Angela) Weaver, and Jared (Kate) Weaver; four great-grandchildren, Jordan, Cole, Hudson, and Trevor Weaver; and a brother, Louis Marino.

She will be dearly missed by family, friends, and caregivers. Kathryn loved wine, cards, and social gatherings.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Maria Marino; her husband, Gaynor W. Bean; son James Bean, and siblings, Frank, Tony, Angela, and Bertha.

Private family services will be held at a later time.

Condolences may be sent online to [email protected] .