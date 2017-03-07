



Linda Diane Johnson passed away on February 8, 2017 surrounded by her family. She was born in Long Island, New York on April 16, 1949 to William and Elsie Bingham. In 1956, Linda and her family moved to Azusa, Calif. where she went to grade school through college.

She met her husband, Doug, in Hollywood in 1973. In 1980, they moved to Fallbrook where they raised their four children, Danya, Kristen, Derek and Deandra.

All her children attended Zion Lutheran School from pre-school through eighth grade. While her children went to school, she worked at Zion as a teacher’s aide and ran Zion’s thrift store, His Treasures. Linda was passionate about Zion Church and School and was always very involved in her children’s activities. She was a loyal member of Zion for over 30 years.

Linda then went on to work for Care-Rite Vocational Services in Fallbrook. There she worked as a resource counselor, where she helped and guided those with developmental disabilities. She worked there from 2002 until December of 2016. She thoroughly enjoyed her work and considered them all her second family.

Linda was the definition of a selfless mother; always putting her children first. She was truly the glue that held her family together. Nothing brought her more joy than spending time with her four children and watching them grow. Linda was also a loving grandmother to three and loved being a part of their everyday lives.

Linda is survived by her husband, Doug, along with her three daughters Danya, Kristen and Deandra, her son Derek, her grandchildren Noelle, Gavin, and Grayson, and her two brothers Bob and Jim.

Linda’s Celebration of Life will be held on March 11, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, located at 1405 E. Fallbrook St. There will be a reception at the Zion Fellowship Center immediately following the service.