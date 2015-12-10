Lois (Petey) Adele Cory Stevens, 86, passed away peacefully on the morning of December 4, 2015 at her residence in Murrieta Calif. with her sons Don and Mark along with friend Jennifer by her side.

Petey was born Lois Adele Cory on September 11, 1929 in Madison, Wisconsin to Wesley John Cory and Camilla Pearl Cory. Petey moved to Fallbrook, Calif. with her family in 1957 where she lived until 2012. Throughout her years in Fallbrook, she worked at numerous jobs and eventually retired from the Fallbrook Union Elementary School district. Following the school district, she worked for several years in marketing at Coyote Creek Productions in Fallbrook, California.

Petey was fond of her community and volunteered throughout the years with various community organizations including Friends of the Santa Margarita River, Fallbrook Land Conservancy, and docent at the Fallbrook Art Center.

Petey is survived by her younger sister, Mary Ellen Cory Burdick of Battlecreek Michigan; her sons, Don Stevens of Murrieta, Mark Stevens and daughter-in-law Sheila Kearin Stevens of Clovis, Calif.; grandchildren Tyler Stevens of Austin, Texas, Kyndall Ann Stevens of McMinnville, Oregon, Cory and Connor Stevens of Clovis, California. She was predeceased by her parents Wesley and Camilla Cory, along with her sister Marjorie Cory Roberts.

Petey was loved and adored by friends and family. She will be extremely missed and remembered by all who knew her.

A Celebration of Life will be held in her memory from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on December 19, 2015 at the Fallbrook Land Conservancy’s Palomares House: 1815 South Stage Coach Lane.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Fallbrook Land Conservancy, 1815 South Stage Coach Lane, Fallbrook, CA 92028.