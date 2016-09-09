Lt. Cmdr. Charles E. “Chuck” Cater (USN, ret.) died Aug. 22 after a battle with lung cancer. He was 85.

Chuck was born May 1, 1931, in Wellsburg, W.Va., to Helena and George Cater. After graduating from Wheeling’s McKinley Trade School in May 1949, he joined the U.S. Navy one day later.

It was while training at Millington Naval Air Station near Memphis, Tenn., that Chuck met his future wife, Jimme Nell McDonald, of Blytheville, Ark. They married Nov. 11, 1950.

Chuck’s military career included earning his commission and an electrical-engineering degree through the Navy Enlisted Scientific Education Program (NESEP) at the University of Washington and an MBA at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, Calif.

He became one of the Navy’s first aeronautical maintenance duty officers in 1968 and served on the Kitty Hawk, Constellation, Oriskany, Saratoga and Coral Sea. He retired in 1980 after 31 years of service.

Chuck was known for his dry sense of humor, his ability to repair almost anything, his love of dogs and his willingness to help family and friends in time of need.

He is survived by Jimme, his wife of 65 years; four daughters: Marian Cater, Karen Cater, Phyllis McClain and Sherry (Rich) Bodle, all of Washington state, and son Chuck (Alexandra) Cater, of San Diego; six grandchildren: Keith Crabtree, Amy McClain, Ruby Heil, Kevin Bodle, Matt Bodle and Jake Cater; his brother Carl, of Pennsylvania; and his faithful dog Maggie. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Mary, brother Bill and grandson Neil Crabtree.

Services will be at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 27 at Miramar National Cemetery.