Lt. Col. George A. Churchill (Ret) passed away peacefully on January 19, 2017. He began his amazing 94 year journey on October 4, 1922 in Berwyn, Ill., the first of four children born to Frank and Lillian Churchill.

Several years later, the family moved to Ligonier, Ind., where George graduated from high school in 1939 and went on briefly to Purdue University and then to West Point Academy. He graduated in 1945 and entered the Army, where he served in the British Isles and at various U.S. posts, including Washington, D.C., during his 21 year career.

When he retired, George came to California and earned his master’s degree in mechanical engineering from USC, then moved to San Diego and enjoyed working for Solar Turbines until he retired again.

At that point he moved to Fallbrook and began a whole new chapter in his life. He and his brother, Guy, lived in a small house on North Main Street which had been built by their father in 1958. While there he got his pilot’s license and bought a plane, which led to many more adventures, both near and far, as he enjoyed people and traveling.

During his years in Fallbrook, he was a proud member of VFW Post 1924 and supported many local charities. He had good friends of all ages and backgrounds and loved to have coffee or drinks with the different groups at various locations around town. He also enjoyed spending time with family and was a welcome addition to any gathering or celebration because of his good sense of humor and conversation.

George was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Lillian Churchill, and his brother, Guy Churchill. He is survived by his sister Patricia Barnes of Fallbrook, brother John (Rose) Churchill of Ojai; seven nieces and nephews; 11 grandnieces and nephews, and five great-grandnieces and nephews.

George was an interesting, intelligent, and independent man until the end of his long, eventful life and he will be dearly missed by all of us who were lucky enough to know and love him.

A memorial service will be held at Berry-Bell and Hall Mortuary on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 1 p.m. Burial will take place at the Miramar National Cemetery on Monday, February 27, 2017 at 11 a.m. sharp. For all who wish to join us for a celebration of life, the family will be gathering at the Red Eye Saloon in Fallbrook after the Saturday memorial service.