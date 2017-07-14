Marilyn J. Cadwell, 84, passed away Friday, June 30, 2017 in Silverdale, Wash. She was born on May 12, 1933 in Aberdeen, S.D. to Alvin E. and Helen J. Werth. She graduated from Central High School in Aberdeen in 1950 and the University of South Dakota in Vermillion in 1954.

She was an honor student and the first woman to graduate from the university with a business degree. While at the university she joined the sorority Kappa Alpha Theta. While there she met Dean L Cadwell, who was in the Delta Tau Delta fraternity.

On August 8, 1954, Marilyn married Dean and they soon moved to Southern California for a teaching job for Dean. Marilyn received her teaching credential and taught business classes at Porter Ranch Jr. High. She later started working for Rocketdyne as the accounts payable manager.

Upon retirement, Marilyn and Dean moved to Fallbrook, Calif. Marilyn developed a love of gardening and playing Mah-Jongg. She volunteered at Fallbrook hospital and became very active in the hospital auxiliary. She also spent many hours volunteering at the Fallbrook Library bookstore and was an active member in PEO holding several ranking positions. Marilyn was also a devoted member of the Fallbrook Methodist Church keeping a very busy schedule but always cleared her calendar when family and friends came to visit.

In 2012, Marilyn and Dean moved to Leisure Village, Camarillo, Calif. to be closer to family. On June 20, 2016, Marilyn moved to Silverdale, Wash. We will all miss her smiling face and loving words.

She was preceded in death by Dean, her husband of 59 years. Marilyn is survived by son Thomas (Royce) of Simi Valley, Calif.; daughter, Kathleen (Allan Breitmayer) of Keyport, Wash.; grandchildren, Michael Cadwell, Jeffery Cadwell, Laura Cadwell, Alex Breitmayer and Steven Breitmayer; sisters, Virginia Johnson and Patricia Bowen; aunt, Lorriane Willis.