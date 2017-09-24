Marion Lee Calvert, 85, beloved husband and father, passed away on Sept. 8, 2017 at Inland Valley Medical Center from complications stemming from a fall at his home in Fallbrook.

Marion was born in Anadarko, Okla. to Urey and Jewell Calvert. As a young boy, his family moved to a farm in Cottage Grove, Ore., where he grew up hunting, fishing, horseback riding and attending grade school in a one room school house.

In 1947, the family moved again, to Fallbrook, Calif., where he met his high school sweetheart and surviving spouse, Shirley Jo (Wann) Calvert. Shortly after graduating, he joined the USAF, serving part of his tour in Anchorage, Alaska at the Elmendorf USAF Base. He was very proud to have served his country.

After his tour of duty, he returned to Fallbrook and joined his father in the earth moving business. Marion learned quickly and became an extremely competent, proficient heavy equipment operator, contractor and owner.

Marion was most notable for many subdivisions in Hemet, Oceanside and Carlsbad for Hermosa Homes. He also built many local golf courses such as Pala Mesa Golf Resort and Temecula Creek.

Marion is survived by his wife, Shirley Jo Calvert; daughters Laura Lee Garmon, Susan Marie Boren, and son Michael Marion Calvert; their spouses, Daryl Boren, Holly Calvert; sister Shirley Schmidt and five grandchildren.

Marion had a great love for the outdoors, especially fishing in the Sierra Mountains and RV camping where ever the road might take him.

Interment will be at the Riverside National Cemetery, Sept. 26 at 1:30 p.m., arrive no later than 1:15 p.m., 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, CA 92518.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Hurricane Relief Fund of your choice.