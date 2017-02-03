It is with deepest sorrow that the Scudder family announces the passing of their beloved husband, father, brother, and uncle, Mr. Mark F. Scudder, of Fallbrook, Calif. Mark passed away peacefully and with grace at his home from an aggressive form of cancer on January 22, 2017, surrounded by those he loved.

Mark was born on September 22, 1943 in Eagle Rock, Calif., and spent his boyhood years around the waters of Newport Beach. He graduated from Whittier College and, after serving in the United States Army, Mark received a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Southern California.

He settled in San Diego where he raised his family and worked in investment management. After retiring from business, he and his wife, Peggy, moved to Fallbrook and quickly melded into a caring community of friends.

Mark enjoyed aviation, cooking, fishing in Alaska, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends who adored him. He was philanthropic within his beloved community of Fallbrook and beyond, helping numerous people in need. He touched so many lives with his kind and gentle spirit, immense generosity, and loveable sense of humor. He will be greatly missed.

Mark is survived by his loving wife Peggy Scudder; his adoring daughter Ashley Scudder (Navid); his stepdaughter Jeanie Weiland; his favorite brother John Scudder; his kindred fishing and flying brother Craig Scudder (Shelley); his birthday brother Kent Scudder (Suzan); his nieces Chay Scudder, Jenna Valada (Brian), and Leah Grant (Robert; his nephew Micah Scudder (Karra), and an adorable batch of grandnieces and grandnephews.

A casual gathering for family, friends, and neighbors will be held at a private residence on Saturday, February 11, from 1-4 p.m. to honor Mark.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, mourners consider contributing in his name to the AVID program (through the AAUW organization/Legacy Endowment Foundation Elizabeth Leader (858) 531-2577), which provides scholarships and support to college-bound students who are traditionally underrepresented in higher education. Mark was a passionate believer and supporter of higher education, and the AVID program was dear to his heart.

If you have any questions, please contact Legacy Funeral Care. You may also sign the guest book at www.legacyfuneralcare.com .

“In this life we cannot do great things. We can only do small things with great love.”

~ Mother Teresa~