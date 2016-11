Martha Louise Kauffman died on Monday, November 14, 2016, in Fallbrook. She was 89 years old.

She is survived by her two sons, Daniel and David Kauffman; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The Memorial Service will be held at on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at 2 p.m. at LifePointe Church, 221 N. Pico Ave., Fallbrook, CA 92028, (760) 728-7771.