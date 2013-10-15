Martin F. Lanzillo, Master Sergeant USMC retired, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2013. He was a resident of Fallbrook for the last 30 years. Born to Jack and Agnes Lanzillo in Springfield, Mass. in 1949, he was the youngest of seven children.
Enlisting in the Marine Corps in 1967, he served his country for 25 years, retiring in 1992. A veteran of many assignments and deployments, he saw combat in both Vietnam and Desert Storm. Following his Marine Corps career, he worked as a Security Director professional until May, 2011.
In addition to his wife Dee, he is survived by his brother Joe Lanzillo (Andrea), sister Regis Perkins (Bob) of Springfield, Mass., sister Marguerite Armentano of Newington, Conn.; children Bill Lanzillo (Donna) of Palmer, Mass., Lisa Lanzillo of Springfield, Mass., Scott Lanzillo of Chicopee, Mass., step-children Robert, David and Rebecca Bernal of Fallbrook and Deborah Qualls of Ventura, Calif. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Always a Marine; he lived his life with honor, grace and courage. He faithfully served his Corps, his country and his family.
He will be greatly missed.
A funeral Mass will be held at Marine Memorial Chapel, Camp Pendleton, on Thursday, Oct, 17 at 11:40 a.m., with burial to follow at Miramar National Cemetery.
Arrangements are being taken care of by Berry Bell & Hall.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to the ALS Association or the Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA).
you will be missed by everyone
Dad you can finally rest in peace!!!! We both saw the world through two separate opinions and had are battles that is for sure. You will be missed but not forgotten. SEMPER FI!!!!!!
Thanks for your Service – SEMPER FI !!
Marty, I just heard of your passing. Rest in peace my friend. It was a pleasure to serve with you.
To the Lanzillo family, my condolences on your loss. Marty was one of a kind a greart friend and an Honorable Marine.
Semper Fi
Top
I’ll never forget when you played the drums at that club in Dubai. That was a good night, for sure. I’ll never forget how you ran us to death on battery runs, either ;). Fair winds and following seas on your journey Marine. It was DEFINITELY my privilege to serve with you, and to call you my friend. Semper Fi, Marine.
Taylor
Fox 2/11 1 MarDiv 1988-1992