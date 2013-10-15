Martin F. Lanzillo, Master Sergeant USMC retired, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2013. He was a resident of Fallbrook for the last 30 years. Born to Jack and Agnes Lanzillo in Springfield, Mass. in 1949, he was the youngest of seven children.

Enlisting in the Marine Corps in 1967, he served his country for 25 years, retiring in 1992. A veteran of many assignments and deployments, he saw combat in both Vietnam and Desert Storm. Following his Marine Corps career, he worked as a Security Director professional until May, 2011.

In addition to his wife Dee, he is survived by his brother Joe Lanzillo (Andrea), sister Regis Perkins (Bob) of Springfield, Mass., sister Marguerite Armentano of Newington, Conn.; children Bill Lanzillo (Donna) of Palmer, Mass., Lisa Lanzillo of Springfield, Mass., Scott Lanzillo of Chicopee, Mass., step-children Robert, David and Rebecca Bernal of Fallbrook and Deborah Qualls of Ventura, Calif. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Always a Marine; he lived his life with honor, grace and courage. He faithfully served his Corps, his country and his family.

He will be greatly missed.

A funeral Mass will be held at Marine Memorial Chapel, Camp Pendleton, on Thursday, Oct, 17 at 11:40 a.m., with burial to follow at Miramar National Cemetery.

Arrangements are being taken care of by Berry Bell & Hall.

In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to the ALS Association or the Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA).