Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Gallagher passed away quietly in the early hours of Monday morning, November 7, 2016. Her passing came at the age of 91, nine years after her husband, Charles Gallagher. She leaves behind three children, Mary Anne, Charles and Patricia; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Betty’s love of life, gentle manner and sincere kindness was truly heart felt. Heaven is celebrating her entrance as she is joyfully greeted by all who have gone before her, and sorely missed by all those left behind.

The Memorial Mass is on Monday, Nov 28, 2016 at 10 a.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 450 S. Stage Coach Ln., Fallbrook, CA 92028.

Shelter Service follows at 2 p.m. at Miramar National Cemetery, located at 5795 Nobel Dr., San Diego, CA 92122.

A military honors ceremony will be held for both Betty and Charles, who will be interned together at Miramar National.