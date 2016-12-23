Mary Kay Moline passed away peacefully at her daughter Cathy’s home in Santa Cruz wrapped in her arms after a lengthy illness with Alzheimer’s, Dec. 13, 2016.

Born Dec. 4, 1932 in Los Angeles to Frederick and Florence Harrison, Kay was the youngest of three girls and fortunate to grow up on the beach in Malibu. She married Clifford Moline in 1956 and they had five children that they raised in Malibu Park.

She was active in Little League and Trancas Riders and Ropers. Kay was an amazing baker and often times had delicious treats waiting for the kids. In 1976, she moved the family to Fallbrook.

Kay had a unique passion for animals of all shapes and sizes and they for her. She was a magnet for abandoned cats and dogs. Horses were her true love and she had many throughout her life. She was an expert horsewoman and took care of some of the finest thoroughbreds in the world while working 20 years for the Paulson’s in Bonsall.

She lived in Fallbrook until 2010 when she was brought to her daughter for a “two week visit”. She returned to her native SoCal one more time to see her beloved horse Unity that the Dugas family took wonderful care of.

Cathy and Meghan took her to Kentucky for the Derby for a week in 2011 and fulfilled her dream of going to Churchill Downs and visiting the beautiful farms in Lexington. We had never seen her so happy as she was truly in her element there.

Her ashes will be scattered in the Monterey Bay on a bright sunny day. Kay is survived by her five children, Greg, Chris (Dawn), Scott, Sandy Hopkins Hull (Ron), and Cathy Pieratt (Andre); grandchildren Kaylen, Danille, Chad, Chase, Chane, Kyle, Lyndsay, Kevin, David, Lynn, Meghan, and Brian, as well as many great-grandchildren that she never had the pleasure to meet.