Maureen Claire Harrigan

, 82, passed away peacefully at her home in Fallbrook, Calif. on July 17, 2017. Although suffering from dementia for many years, her sass and spunk always shone through no matter what the circumstances.

Maureen was affectionately referred to by her daughters as The Great Mamoon as she was always in charge and her word was law. She was straightforward and honest, a good friend to many as well as a loving wife and mother.

Maureen met the many challenges in life head on with tenacity and grit including coming back from a stroke in her mid 40’s and quietly teaching herself how to read and write again. She was a very private person, excellent cook and enjoyed her home, playing games like Scrabble, Dominos, Pinochle and Cribbage.

She loved chocolate, painted fingernails and being the bell of the ball. She was a beautiful Irish woman through and through.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Stephen Harrigan; her son Larry Stanger, and brother Kevin Basinger

Maureen is survived by her two daughters Stephanie Harrigan of Glendale, Ariz. and Marilee Lowe of Fallbrook, Calif.; grandchildren Jennifer, Dennis, Colleen, Aisling and Kailee; great-grandchildren Nash and Katie; nieces Stephanie and Christine.

Her family would like to thank Alvin’s Home Care in Fallbrook, who loved and took wonderful care of her in her final months.

There will be no services held. In lieu of flowers her family asks you spend time with your loved ones and share memories and love with them while they can communicate with you and pass on their valuable legacy.