Merrie Ann Young Millar was born December 15, 1965 in Oxnard, Calif. She burned brightly and too quickly. In Santa Cruz, Calif., on November 20, 2016, Merrie Ann passed away because of autoimmune hepatitis.

A graduate of FUHS (1984), Merrie Ann always enjoyed her teenage employment at Harrison’s Pharmacy. Most recently, she managed Capitola Mall with professionalism and joy to her staff. She brought an animal adoption center into both the Capitola Mall and Visalia Mall. An accomplished chef, she dreamed of one day owning her own restaurant.

During the past year, Mark and Merrie Ann visited Washington, D.C., Paris and Hawaii. A native Californian, she loved all things about the ocean and the coast. She treasured all animals, especially basset hounds. Merrie Ann gave her heart and her happiness to all she encountered and took in strays – both four-legged and two-legged.

She is survived by her partner, Dr. Mark Greenbaum; her former husband, Chuck Millar; her mother, Betty Oswald; her “adopted” son Steve Taylor; her sister, Melinda Young; her step-brother Dean DiBias, and her many friends near and far.