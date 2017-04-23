Merrill Grant Everett was born March 26, 1950 in Long Beach and left this world on March 20, 2017. He passed away from a sudden, unexpected heart complication very quickly on March 20.

He attended Lynwood High School and lettered in all sports. He graduated from Cal State Fullerton with a BA in business and marketing, which is what started his future as a very savvy businessman. Then he went on to Claremont Graduate College and earned an MFA in art, this was the beginning of his professional art career. He built a glass blowing studio at Scripps Claremont, which is what paid for his graduate school.

Merrill met Deborah in a gallery that he managed in Orange, Calif. and they married March 26, 1977. They had three children, Merrill Adam Everett born in 1977; Christopher Alan Everett, 1979; and Meredith Ann Gordon, 1980.

When the children were young, Merrill worked three jobs, eight hours a day as a graphic designer for school buses and fire trucks; then teaching glass blowing classes at night in the studio he built at Orange Coast College. This is what allowed him to build the glass blowing studio at the Orange County Fairgrounds, and it is still in operation today.

The family settled in Fallbrook in 1986. Merrill and Deborah started North County Welding Supply in December of 1986 and then, in March of 1987, they started Fallbrook Propane Gas Co. Up until he passed, he was an active owner of both companies.

His heart was always for arts, not the business, but he excelled at both. Merrill founded the Fallbrook School of Arts and taught there for many years. He was one of the key people in bringing Palomar College to Fallbrook for art classes and college credits. He was also one of the founding members of the Fallbrook Art and Cultural Center. He started the annual Galaxy of Glass show at the Fallbrook Art Center 19 years ago.

Merrill became the sponsor of the Art of the Avocado contest four years ago and created the Jr. Art of the Avocado contest this year. Once again, his love for children was very important and they needed to be recognized as artists. He was an artist in many mediums, glass blowing being his biggest passion.

In his personal life, he lived for his family and grandchildren. He loved his family and grandchildren to the moon and back and it showed every day. He spent a lot of special time with his three grandchildren the last five years. He got the chance to pick up his grandchildren from school and take them to his art studio to create art. On his weekends, he enjoyed just spending time with his wife. Sundays were their special day. His wife and he were so close and such soul mates that they held hands every night while they slept.

Merrill respected all people regardless of their background or lifestyle. He was very spiritual with Native American values that he passed on to his children. He was the best teacher when it came to “Life.” Everyone was someone in Merrill’s eyes and he was touched by all those he came into contact with. Everyone is equal and deserves an opportunity in life, was his motto. He never cared how much people make but he cared about what people made and created. Anyone whoever worked for him was always treated as family.

His favorite place was his front porch with the birds or on his back porch with his waterfall. He always had a million things going and he completed everything he ever put his mind to, even if it took longer than expected, he never gave up on anything or anyone. He was a silent giver. He gave every day to someone or something but he never wanted to get recognized for any of it.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah; son Christopher and wife Kirsten; daughter Meredith and husband Michael; grandchildren, Makenzie (5), Michael (2) and Ophelia (1); sister Merlene and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his firstborn son, Merrill Adam Everett, in 2012.

Merrill’s Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 6 at 4:30 p.m. on the property that he was preparing for his grandchildren to enjoy. Parking will be available at the United Methodist Church at 1844 Winterhaven Road and we will be transporting people to the location.

Please come in casual attire and wear good walking shoes. Merrill was never one for a formal event. Merrill’s Celebration of Life will end with a very large bonfire. He always ended his long days with a very relaxing fire outside of his house and we will honor his life in such fashion with stories and memories.