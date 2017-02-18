Michael John Bruno passed away peacefully at home on February 5 after a lengthy illness with Parkinson’s. He was born June 21, 1932 in Larchmont, NY, the third youngest of 11 children of Michele and Raffaela Bruno.

Michael graduated from Mamaroneck High School where he played varsity basketball, baseball and football and was inducted into the Mamaroneck High School Hall of Fame, class of 1950. He graduated from Iona College in 1955 receiving a B.A. degree and lettering four years in varsity baseball.

After graduation, he served in the US Army in Alaska for two years. He was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Parish in Fallbrook, a Knight of Columbus and member of Talents Small Faith Community.

Michael leaves his wife, Janice; five children, Steven of Yreka, Calif.; Matthew (Katrina) of Tuxedo Park, NY; Sarah Garfield (Scot) of Petaluma, Calif.; Sally Bruno of Tuxedo Park, NY and Michael Bruno of Tuxedo Park, together with eight grandchildren, Jacob Hix, Jennifer Hix, Michael Hix, Kaitlyn Garfield, Ryan Garfield, Cori Bruno, Shasta Bruno and Stephanie Bruno; three stepsons, Greg Graf of Burnet, Texas; Dennis Graf of Plano, Texas; Rick Graf of Dallas; 11 step-grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren together with a sister Gloria Moll of Bedford, Mass. and brother Arthur Bruno of Larchmont, NY. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Michele Hix.

Michael worked several years in the family restaurant in Larchmont, then moved to Colorado Springs and ultimately to California where he worked and retired from Prudential Insurance Company. He loved writing especially a feature column in the Knights of Columbus monthly bulletin, sketching, golfing, watching baseball and his special love, Notre Dame football.

Memorial service is to be held at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Parish at 450 Stage Coach Lane, Fallbrook on Friday, February 24 at 10:30 a.m. with reception following at Pala Mesa Resort, 2001 Old Highway 395, Fallbrook.