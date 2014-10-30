Michael Salek, born August 22, 1965, died instantly in a motorcycle accident on October 22, 2014 in Vista, Calif.. He is survived by the joy of his life, his 8-year-old son Matthew Salek; other surviving family members include Rose Brown-Salek, Eugene and Michelina Salek, David and Jean Salek Camp, Janet Akers, and many others who loved him.

Michael grew up in Clifton, New Jersey but fell in love with San Diego’s weather. He earned his M.B.A. at San Diego State University and was director of engineering at Fluidmaster in San Juan Capistrano.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Riverview Church on Friday, November 7 at 3 p.m. with a reception following under the shade trees on the patio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to those who have helped his family through many difficult times, La Paloma Elementary School in Fallbrook and Riverview Church in Bonsall.