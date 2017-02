Mildred Eugene Viola Crabtree, 92, passed away January 28, 2017 in Prineville, Oregon. She was born in East End, Canada to Ota and Ida (Youtsey) Crabtree, January 21, 1925.

There will be an inurnment committal service at Riverside National Cemetery February 28, 2017 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude’s and/or Shriners.