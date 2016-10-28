Nikki Sue Huelsenbeck, of Fallbrook, passed away with her family by her side after a short illness on Saturday, October 22, 2016.

Nikki was born in Orange, Calif. to John and Patricia Grant. She married Peter Huelsenbeck in 1965. They had two children, John and Kim, and seven grandchildren.

Nikki was devoted to her family. She was a talented woodworker and scrapbooker.

She is survived by her husband, Peter; her mother, Patricia Grant; her children John and Kim, and her seven grandchildren, Peter, Kelsey, Matthew, Elizabeth, Adam, Owen, and Marsha.

There will be a remembrance gathering at the family home on Sunday, October 30, between the hours of 12 and 3 p.m. for close friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Nikki Sue Huelsenbeck to the American Cancer Society.

Berry-Bell and Hall Fallbrook Mortuary is handling arrangements.