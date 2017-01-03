



Otis P. Heald died December 25, 2016. He was born on April 15, 1939 to Alice and Bill Heald in Loma Linda, Calif. and grew up in Fallbrook. Otis graduated from Fallbrook High School ’57, SDSU ’64 and served in the U.S. Navy at the Oakland Naval Hospital.

He participated in Accion en Venezuela, worked for Sears, managed/owned the Fallbrook Lumber Co., and a commercial real estate business. He participated in or donated to many charitable groups over the years including The Fallbrook Rotary Club, The Boys and Girls Club, the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, The Fallbrook Land Conservancy, REINS, Fallbrook Art Center, and others.

He loved traveling, art collecting, and dove hunting, but most of all, he loved being with his family. Otis leaves behind his wife Linda; sons Eric and Peter; daughters-in-law Kelli, Maeve and Mary; grandchildren Jack, Lauren, Edan, Kate, Danae and Tyler; his sister Nancy Norman and niece Cathy Norman. He was predeceased by his son “Tres”.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Amyloidosis Foundation, or a charity of your choice. A memorial will be held January 6 beginning at 2 p.m. at the Grand Tradition Estate in Fallbrook.