Parker Steven Landis passed away peacefully in his home on February 20, 2017. He was a beautiful six-year-old Bonsall Bear kindergartener who loved swimming, building LEGOs, riding bikes, racing monster trucks down his driveway, and eating ice cream and Oreo cookies.

He spent the last year of his life undergoing experimental procedures, including five brain surgeries and battling the most deadliest form of pediatric brain cancer – diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG). Although DIPG stole his ability to walk, talk, play, write, and ultimately breathe, it never stole his sense of humor or love for his family.

He is survived by all of his immediate and extended family including his loving sister Taylor, mother Jennifer, father Mark, grandparents Lynn and Scott Hall, Philip Landis, Marcella Landis, Jeffrey Hamm, Auntie Barbara Hamm, Uncle Brian Hamm, Auntie Heather Huff, Auntie Michelle Fowles, Uncle Michael Landis, great-grandparents Charlotte and Maurice Hamm, Morgan Miller; cousins, and fluffy kitty cat Whiskers.

A Celebration of Life will take place at The Grand Tradition in Fallbrook on Sunday, April 9 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., open to all.