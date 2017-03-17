Pat Braendel was born in Adel, Georgia September 13, 1942. She grew up as the only daughter with six brothers. Her parents and brothers, except for one brother, have predeceased her.

She married Richard (Dick) Braendel September 18, 1960 in Adel. Pat and Dick and sons moved to Fallbrook and have been residents for 43 years.

She is survived by her husband, Dick, and sons, Bob and Michael; Michael’s wife Kristina, and her brother Rev. V. L. Daughtrey, his wife Catherine and family.

Pat deeply loved God, her husband Dick, and her family, as well as children, animals and her flower garden. Pat loved Alaska and had hoped one day she and Dick would have a cabin there. Her favorite music was Old Time Gospel music.

Pat founded and was president of Fallbrook Citizens Crime Prevention Committee (FCCPC), a 501(c) (3) organization, and GANAS (Guide, Advise, Nurture And Support). GANAS has five sites for ages 9-13 and 13-15 which include Fallbrook High School AVID students. GANAS encourages children to make appropriate choices.

Her son Michael stated “Pat had an endless well of unconditional love and compassion. Her tireless efforts to care for her family and people around her was a gift to the world and demonstrated her fighting Irish spirit. An angel has gone back to heaven to continue to watch over us all.”

Pat’s Celebration of Life will be March 21, 2017 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Grand Tradition Estate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FCCPC, P. O. Box 302, Bonsall, Calif. 92003.