Pat Halibozek has gone to be with Lord. She was a luminous person from the day she was born in Chicago on February 15, 1937 until the day she died on August 27, 2016.

She met her husband Bob Halibozek during her sophomore year of high school. The two wed in 1958 and were married for 58 years. Pat attended Northern Illinois University to become a teacher. She was an excellent teacher for 30 years and a lifetime member of the PTA.

Bob and Pat moved to Orange County in 1965 with their two children, Leslie (Hahn) and Greg. The couple enjoyed traveling, cooking, and spending time with friends. After their retirement, they moved to Fallbrook where Pat became involved with many organizations, including Son Rise Christian Fellowship Church, the Angel Society, Newcomers, Encore and The Fallbrook Library.

She died of uterine cancer after a 3-year fight. Her husband, sister, children, grandchildren and a multitude of close friends will miss her dearly. Services will be held on October 8 at Son Rise Christian Fellowship at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Son Rise Christian Fellowship or Elizabeth Hospice Care.