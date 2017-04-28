Patrick Kiley Sovacool, age 36, was born on March 4, 1981 and passed away on April 20, 2017. He was the second of five children born to Lt Col. (Ret.) Michael and Mary Kay Sovacool of Fallbrook, Calif. Patrick was born in Parma, Ohio. He grew up a military brat and traveled across the United States as a child. In 1992 his family settled in Fallbrook.

Pat attended Potter Junior High and Fallbrook High School. He graduated with the class of 1999. After graduating from high school, Pat attended South Western Junior College and became a plumber by trade. He worked for several different companies.

Pat enjoyed helping his family. He was a proud uncle, had a passion for fishing, and he loved watching his brothers coach football. He was his sister’s biggest supporter. Pat loved being with people.

He is survived by his son, James; his parents, Michael and Mary Kay; brother, Michael and his wife Kristi; brother, Sean and his wife Bryn; brother, Casey and his wife Lacey; sister, Molly; nieces, Lyla, Paisley, Quinn and Addie; nephews, Luke and Logan.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Jim and Winnie Sovacool and maternal grandparents Leonard and Doris Krawczyk.