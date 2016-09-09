Paul Aaron Sebourn, 94, passed away on August 31, 2016, at home after a year-long health battle. He was born in Winfrey, Arkansas on December 16, 1921, to William and Mary Sebourn, the youngest of 12 children.

He was preceded in death by first wife, Ellen Fay. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Anne; daughter Patricia, and grandson Brandon and his wife Samantha.

Paul served his country as a decorated Staff Sergeant in the Army Air Force during WWII. Following his honorable discharge in 1946, he worked at Goodyear Tire and Rubber and lived in Downey, Calif. Subsequently, Paul spent 35 years employed by Pacific Bell, initially as a lineman and retiring in 1982 as an engineering manager.

Paul and his wife moved to Valley Center in 1987 and raised avocados for a number of years before moving to Fallbrook in 1997. Paul’s passions included real estate and trips to the local casinos, but primarily fishing and hunting – making sure to pass on all of his knowledge of nature and the outdoors to his grandson, Brandon.

The family wants to thank the caregivers and staff at Innovative Healthcare in Fallbrook, especially Laura, Sonia, Nicole, Pearl, Maria and Angelina, (who all got plenty of exercise) and helped Paul fight with dignity to the end.

A funeral service and interment are scheduled for Saturday, September 10, 2016, at 1 p.m. at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier.