Paul X. Bouzan, 71, passed away November 14, 2006. He was born November 24, 1934, in Boston, MA.

Mr. Bouzan was teaching at The Art Institute and Argosy University. He was formerly vice president of Allied-Signal and Garrett AiResearch. Mr. Bouzan served in the US Army and served on the boards of Mission San Luis Rey, the San Diego Opera, MiraCosta College and Chaminade University.

Mr. Bouzan is survived by his wife Barbara Bouzan, Fallbrook; daughters Patricia Bouzan-Johnson, San Diego, and Julia Bouzan, Manila, Philippines; sons and daughters-in-law Stephen Bouzan & Patsy Yen-Bouzan, San Diego, and David & Lynette Bouzan, Oceanside; sisters and brother-in-law Lillian Bouzan, ME, Ruth & Donald Westwater, Boston, MA, and Ralph Bouzan, Boston, MA; and grandchildren Ryan Michael Bouzan & Keira Lynne Bouzan and Ashley Nicole Johnson.

A Mass will be held Monday, November 27, 2006, at 1:00 p.m. at Mission San Luis Rey, 4050 Mission Avenue, Oceanside. Entombment, with military honors, will be at a later date at Ft. Rosecrans National Cemetery, San Diego. Donations may be made to Mission San Luis Rey – Mission Restoration, 4050 Mission Ave., Oceanside, CA 92057-6402. Berry-Bell & Hall Fallbrook Mortuary handled the arrangements.