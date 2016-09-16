Heaven’s sweet angel in purple, known to her friends as Patti and her loved ones as Peggy, was born Peggy G. Brown on December 1, 1951 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. The middle child of Edward S. and Beverly J. Brown, Peggy was the “Apple of Their Eye”. Everyone she met succumbed to her charm and wit.

Upon graduating from Westminster High, Peggy married her school beau, Greg Milligan, and began working for Pacific Bell. She made in-ways for women in the industry by becoming the first female telephone installer. Just simply know as “P. Brown”, soon the guys in the garage began calling her “Patti”, which she grew to love.

After divorcing Greg, Patti moved to Sacramento. She later married Charles Caldwell, aka “Mike”. Upon their divorce, Patti moved back to Orange County and eventually in with her sister, Debby.

Patti climbed the ranks to cell tower engineer and retired from Pacific Bell, now AT&T, after 30 years of service. Free from the 8 to 5 hustle, she built a new home and relocated to Fallbrook, where she grew avocados up until her death on August 31, 2016 at Temecula Valley Hospital.

Preceded in death by her father Ed and brother Blaine, Patti is survived by her mother Bev, sister Debby and ex-husband Mike. A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor, beginning at 3:30 p.m. on September 18 at Garden Center Cafe and Grill, 1625 S. Mission Rd., Fallbrook.

Come share in the memories of a truly wonderful, creative and giving soul.