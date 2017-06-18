Peter Particelli of Fallbrook, Calif. peacefully passed away on June 7, 2017 after a long struggle with Parkinson’s disease. He was surrounded by his beloved wife of 40 years, Cynthia; his son Eric, daughter-in-law Carly, and granddaughters Blair and Hailey, at the time of his passing.

Peter was born on September 10, 1937, to parents Peter and Lucy Particelli of Revere, Mass. He is survived by his Fallbrook family consisting of his wife, Cynthia Particelli; his children, Eric and Carly Particelli, and his granddaughters Blair & Hailey Particelli.

His large East Coast family of survivors include his children, Nancy and Michael Harris of Manchester, NH; Linda Harris of Manchester, NH; Frank Smith and Frances O’Donnell of Fort Meyers, Fla.; Don Smith of Waterloo, Iowa; Lisa and John Gill of Peabody, Mass.; Paulette and John Guerriero of Peabody, Mass., and Peter Particelli of Georgetown, Mass., along with 21 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren between them.

He is also survived by his youngest brother, Ronnie Particelli of Revere, Mass.

Peter, along with his wife and son, moved to Fallbrook in 1988 and shortly planted roots. Prior to his bout with Parkinson’s, Peter was a well-known Fallbrook Auto repair shop owner, who had a passion for fast cars and Harley Davidson Motorcycles.

He will be laid to rest Father’s Day weekend. A memorial service in his honor will take place for the community on Saturday, June 17 at 1 p.m. All are welcome to come say their respects at Berry Bell & Hall Mortuary here in Fallbrook. A private burial will take place immediately following the memorial at the Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery. The burial will be for immediate family only.