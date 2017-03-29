Petrina Cammarata, of Fallbrook, passed away on March 23, 2017. Petrina was born October 29, 1955 in San Diego to Anthony and Jacqueline Cammarata. She had one younger sister, Nina Wellenstein. She was a resident of Fallbrook for 47 yrs.

Petrina worked from the time she was 17 years old until her retirement in January of 2017 as a preschool teacher and director, including for the Pala Head Start Program and Escondido Head Start Program, and at A Creative Beginning Preschool in Fallbrook. She also worked for the Fallbrook Child Development Center.

Petrina was a faithful member at the Cornerstone Baptist Church here in Fallbrook.

She is survived by her sister Nina (David) Wellenstein of Fallbrook; fiancé Larry Smith of Fallbrook, and many other loving family and friends.

A visitation will be held on Friday, March 31 from 4 to 8 p.m., and funeral service will be on Saturday, April 1 at 11 a.m. at Berry-Bell and Hall Fallbrook Mortuary.