



Regina Branson Grevatt, age 59, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2017 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Spokane, Wash. on April 11, 1957 to James and Veronica (Ronne) Branson.

The family then moved to California and made a home in Fallbrook. The oldest of five children, Regina attended school in Fallbrook and graduated from Fallbrook High in 1975. She then went to school to become a travel agent. She was the manager of Branson Travel for 30 years.

Regina was involved in many organizations including being the president of the Bonsall Rotary and on the board of directors of the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce. She was also a sports and music fan and had a love of researching her ancestry.

Regina’s greatest passion in life was her family. She is survived by her husband Michael Grevatt and her children, Jacquie Miller (Garrick), Jamie Chisholm, John Chisholm (Jerilyn), Christina Singleton (Dustin), and Sean Chambers and their families.

She is also survived by her mom, Ronne Branson; sisters Maureen Branson and Angela Naraghi (Thomas), and brother Kevin Branson (Rachel). She also left many loved ones including grandkids, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, James, and her brother Danny.

Regina was always there to help others. She had a warm heart and smile. She was devoted to her family and friends and will be missed.

The memorial mass will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 450 South Stage Coach Lane, Fallbrook on Monday, April 10 at 10:30 a.m., followed by a reception at St. Peter’s Hall. Graveside service will be held after the reception at Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery, 1177 Santa Margarita Drive.