Richard “Dick” James Coapman, aged 77, passed away November 9, 2016 at home with his wife, Joan, and nurses from Elizabeth Hospice at his side after a year long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born November 11, 1938 in Detroit.

Dick is survived by his wife of 55 years; their daughter Sandi, her three children, Brittney, Heather, and Scott; a deceased daughter (Cindy)’s two children Jacob and Shelby of New Jersey; his brother, John Coapman, and sister, Dorothy Angus, both of Michigan.

Dick worked as an electrical engineer, retiring from ITT-Gilfillan in 1994 and moved that year to Fallbrook.

He loved having his grandchildren visit, teaching them tractor driving skills. He was active as a volunteer driver taking Fallbrook residents to their doctor appointments, worked as a Longterm Care Ombudsman visiting board and care homes and a tutor for ESL (English as a second language).

Dick and Joan lived in Sweden for two years. This led to their love of traveling throughout Europe and the US. He was passionate about golf and their travels allowed him to complete his goal of playing golf in each of the 50 United States and 10 countries.

The Memorial Service will be held Sunday, December 4, 2 p.m. at SonRise Christian Fellowship Church, 463 S. Stage Coach Ln., Fallbrook.