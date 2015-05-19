Richard Paul Dominguez, Sr., 59, of Pala, passed away at Palomar Hospital in Escondido on May 14, 2015. Born June 21, 1955 in Indio, he grew up on the Torres-Martinez Indian Reservation.

Richard was the founder of the United Native Lighthouse Churches and served as pastor of the Pala location – Kish Hati Wen et Church.

His heart and mission was to reach out to the native people and let them know that it was okay to be indigent and worship. He explained that the native ways, cultural practices, regalia, and musical practices were good and demonstrated their closeness to God and his son, Jesus. He wanted the native people to understand they were not worshipping a different God than other Christians. He preached of love, unity, and forgiveness and touched many hearts. He had a lot of wisdom from God.

Richard taught the Indian people about Jesus so they could go out and help preach the word of God to the native people.

He had a great sense of humor and understanding. He was regarded as a powerful pastor for the Indian people. He loved being who he was.

Richard helped drive meals to seniors on different reservations and helped the homeless in many communities. He never turned anyone away.

Richard was unable to walk for the last four years of his life, but he never gave up.

He is survived by his wife, Donna (Lavato) Martinez; son Richard Dominguez, Jr.; granddaughter Rayha Dominguez; stepchildren Germaine Gonzalez, Leroy H. Miranda Jr., and Richard Lavato; step-grandchildren Kelly Eagleton, Jody Eagleton, Heather Miranda, Moyla Miranda, Jade Luna, Dillon Luna, Summer Rose Lavato, Thomas Lavato, Tyrone McKewan, Joe Gonzalez, Cherie Gonzalez, and Monica Gonzalez; 12 step-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by his brothers Ron Davis, Alvin Ward, and Gabriel Ward; sisters Laverne Franco, Valerie Ward, Marian Ward, and Grace Bullchild.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Cecelia Dominguez Ward and sister Berniece Torres.

Services will be held on Saturday, May 23, 10 a.m. at Kish Hati Wen et Church, 1776 West Pala Mission Road, Pala.