Robert H. Estabrook passed away peacefully on August 21, 2016 at his home in Fallbrook, from pancreatic cancer. Born in Riverside, he graduated Chaffey High School in 1958, and attended Chaffey College and the USC dental technician program.

A former Upland resident, Robert and dear wife Sally (deceased) spent 11 wonderful years in Fallbrook overlooking the golf course at Rancho Monserate, traveling throughout the country in their motor home, and watching sunsets at the beach.

Robert attended Riverview Church in Bonsall, was a broker with Sunshine Properties in Fallbrook, was a lifetime Kiwanis Club International member, and the original owner of Estabrook Dental Laboratory in Ontario. As a kind and caring man who loved the Lord, Robert would “give you the shirt off of his back.”

He is survived by three adult daughters: Kimberly, Debra (Alan), and Lynette (Greg); two adult stepchildren: Todd (Chloe) and Pamela (David); nine grandchildren; sisters Dorothy and Janice (Edward), and many beloved friends.

Services will be held on Saturday, September 10 at 2 p.m. at Riverview Church in Bonsall. Hawaiian shirt attire encouraged. In lieu of donations, please do something kind for someone else (as Robert would).